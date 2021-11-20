TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,000 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $214,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TNET stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.34.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.
