TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,000 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $214,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TNET stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at about $171,716,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after buying an additional 45,484 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

