TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Short Interest Up 25.8% in October

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 643,600 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 511,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TriState Capital stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $986.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.20. TriState Capital has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $31.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSC. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 78.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 101.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

