True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the October 14th total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUERF opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

