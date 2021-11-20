True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.38

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.38 and traded as high as C$7.38. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.34, with a volume of 194,354 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.57.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.43. The firm has a market cap of C$648.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.41%.

About True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.