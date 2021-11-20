Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Griffon in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Griffon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Griffon alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GFF. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

GFF opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.89. Griffon has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. Griffon’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.