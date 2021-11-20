Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 500 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 181,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE:FNV opened at $144.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day moving average of $145.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.