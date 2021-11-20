Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 582,167 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after purchasing an additional 489,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,707,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

