Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 132 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $403.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $405.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.