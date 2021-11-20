Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Position Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Trustmark’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

