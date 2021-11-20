Tsfg LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 998.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $72.94 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.