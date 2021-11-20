Tsfg LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,875,000 after purchasing an additional 785,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,738,000.

SRLN stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

