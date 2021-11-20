Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $351.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.16. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 224.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 205,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 141,952 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,835,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $429,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

