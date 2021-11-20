Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

NYSE TUFN opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

