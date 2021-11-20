Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TUWOY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Shares of TUWOY opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

