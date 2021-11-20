Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 389,100 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the October 14th total of 612,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TKC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TKC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 427,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,699. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 40,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

