Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$13.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 26.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.67.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TSE:TRQ opened at C$17.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.39. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$12.15 and a one year high of C$26.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.