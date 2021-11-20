TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Short Interest Update

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the October 14th total of 9,120,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,259,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

TSP opened at $40.41 on Friday. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. On average, analysts predict that TuSimple will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

