Tuya (TUYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Tuya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TUYA opened at $5.26 on Friday. Tuya has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
