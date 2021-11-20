Tuya (TUYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Tuya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TUYA opened at $5.26 on Friday. Tuya has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuya stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Tuya were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

