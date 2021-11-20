Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith Sells 3,535 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,535 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,025,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99.

On Thursday, September 30th, Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85.

TWLO opened at $285.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.09. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.60 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 64.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

