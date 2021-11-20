Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the October 14th total of 46,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VEEE opened at $3.75 on Friday. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77.

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

