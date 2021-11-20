Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $71,875.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $71,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $75,781.25.

On Monday, October 4th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $78,125.00.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

