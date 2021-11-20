Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $103.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TSN has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.50.

NYSE:TSN opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 67.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $67,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

