Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Bank of America

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.50.

NYSE TSN opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.47. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.2% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,739 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

