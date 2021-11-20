UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 16,689 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 116,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 31,864.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 431,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 430,487 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 93,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

DNB stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

