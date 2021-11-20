UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter worth about $19,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 125.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 389.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 97.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

LNN stock opened at $158.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.32 and a 200-day moving average of $161.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $111.05 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

