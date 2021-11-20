UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 350.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,925,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Canada Goose by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,403,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Canada Goose by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.61.

Canada Goose stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

