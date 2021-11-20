UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,025,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Alamo Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 374.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $151.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.25. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.85 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $86,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $339,040.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,354,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,010 shares of company stock worth $4,012,552. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

