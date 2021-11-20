UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of PRA Group worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,262,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in PRA Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,238 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Group stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.34. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

