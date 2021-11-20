UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 923 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Avanos Medical worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 76.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

