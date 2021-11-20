UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Viant Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,514,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $2,076,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $6,503,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $673.05 million and a PE ratio of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

