UBS Group Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$13.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from C$9.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy to a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. ATB Capital restated a sector perform rating and set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.37.

Shares of MEG opened at C$10.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.25 and a 52-week high of C$11.98.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

