UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded to Overweight by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Capital One Financial currently has $64.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.97.

NYSE:UDR opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. UDR has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $57.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,116,900. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in UDR by 66.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in UDR by 94.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 106,115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UDR by 8.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,259,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

