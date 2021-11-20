UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.03 million, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.89. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $71.17.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Technologies (UFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.