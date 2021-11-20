UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised UiPath to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

UiPath stock opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.33. UiPath has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,637,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 638,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,561,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,761 shares of company stock valued at $26,757,798. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,024,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

