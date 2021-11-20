Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $325,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $846,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $265,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Cowen cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $407.71. The company had a trading volume of 517,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,367. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $417.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

