Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $407.71 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $417.85. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.82.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

