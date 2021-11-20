Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $53.09 million and $22.67 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $10.63 or 0.00017863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00214672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.60 or 0.00626349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000650 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00016534 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00077173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

