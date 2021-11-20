Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,800 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULVR. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,250 ($55.53).

Get Unilever alerts:

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,849 ($50.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £99.10 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,919.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,105.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.