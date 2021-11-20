Unilever’s (ULVR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,250 ($55.53).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,849 ($50.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The firm has a market cap of £99.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,919.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,105.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 35.98 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

