United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after buying an additional 346,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.