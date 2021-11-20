United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.77. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,184,101 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $77.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 99.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in United States Antimony during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

