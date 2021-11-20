United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,044 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 45.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,033,000 after buying an additional 640,919 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 426.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 92,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $30.53 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

