Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $154.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.93 and its 200 day moving average is $200.38. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $153.40 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Universal Display by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal Display by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.