Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.75.

UEIC traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $39.25. 50,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,808. The stock has a market cap of $514.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. Analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

