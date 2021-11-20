Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTI. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $279.01 million, a PE ratio of 425.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $8.56.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 638,896 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,721 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 158,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 54,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.