UnMarshal Market Cap Reaches $8.77 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and $2.19 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00072398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00090893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,357.79 or 0.07334481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,369.77 or 0.99923654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

