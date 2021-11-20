Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get Upstart alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.55.

Shares of UPST opened at $206.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 258.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.71. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 271 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $59,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,288,667 shares of company stock worth $330,884,130. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 77.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 131.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.