Uptrennd Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $109,546.45 and $81.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

