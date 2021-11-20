Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the October 14th total of 4,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. 3,875,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,057. The company has a market cap of $348.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.15.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

URG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director W. William Boberg sold 42,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $78,156.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 141,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $272,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,431 shares of company stock valued at $800,122 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 245.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 112.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

