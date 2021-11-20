Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $88.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32.

